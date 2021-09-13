Region’s HR Conference Kicks Off…Virtually

CaribHRForum Conference Logo

CaribHRForum Launches Second Caribbean Virtual Conference on September 16-18th

KINGSTON, FL, JAMAICA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean’s second regional Human Resource Conference kicks off this week. The event, which has over 60 speakers should attract over 1000 people is benefiting from the new norm: it’s all being held online.

At this scale, it’s more than a simple webinar.

Instead, the event is relying on multiple platforms to host attendees from Trinidad, Barbados, Bahamas, Bermuda and Suriname, plus other territories. Last year it brought together 1350 registrants, bringing HR professionals together for the first time in these numbers. Once again, it’s expected to attract the most internet-savvy among them – the ones who use the technology to work from home and interact with each other using technologies like LinkedIn.

Due to the COVID-19 related cancellation of a host of face-to-face trainings and conferences, this event is shaping up to be the big opportunity of the year for HR practitioners to tune into experts sharing their knowledge and experience. To open the floodgates to everyone in the field, the event is free to register and almost all the activities are complementary.

“People ask, how can this be free?” explained Francis Wade, founder of CaribHRForum. “We are using a freemium business model in which an All Access Pass for post-conference access and learning is on sale. We also have solid sponsorship from companies like CaribbeanJobs.com and Sagicor.”

“This idea of giving away basic attendance while charging for a premium experience is not new,” explains Wade. ‘We have just put a twist on it in order to create a massive networking opportunity. Also, we have established a Hands-On Hall for online interactives which is brand new. ”

The free model means that a host of attendees from across the entire region will be attending their first HR Conference ever. And to cater to those who can’t attend during normal working hours, most sessions will be pre-recorded and all will be available on mobile.