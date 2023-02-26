Woodside Credit Finds Success at Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson Auction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodside Credit, the official car financing partner of Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, set company records at the Scottsdale event that kicked off 2023. Offering low monthly payments on classic and collector cars, they played a part in over $184.2 million in vehicle sales and 200 auction records broken by Barrett-Jackson.
With an exclusive partnership with Barrett-Jackson for over a decade, Woodside Credit surpassed initial expectations for the event. Woodside Credit continues offering a great experience focused on low monthly payments to open up cash flow for customers. Getting a chance to provide fast quotes and funds to make purchases on the spot provides a level of flexibility many buyers wouldn’t enjoy otherwise.
An on-site presence at auctions helps build brand recognition for Woodside Credit. Barrett-Jackson reported that they had an increase in the number of bidders, which opens up more opportunities for Woodside Credit to provide their services.
Away from major auction events through Barrett-Jackson, Woodside Credit offers financing solutions for other purchasing scenarios as well. Flexibility for buyers continues to be a major positive for collectors looking to make multiple purchases at an auction or event. A pre-approval with Woodside at Barrett-Jackson is a great way to get bidding. Even if a buyer doesn't find a vehicle at the auction, their pre-approval can be used outside of the auction.
With Scottsdale on the books, the second Barrett-Jackson auction in 2023 takes place in Palm Beach, Florida, April 13-15. The company presents four auctions a year, with Woodside Credit having an in-person presence at all of them. The Las Vegas event is scheduled for June 22-24, and the Fall 2023 event dates will be announced soon.
To look at upcoming dates and more on the partnership between the two, visit https://www.woodsidecredit.com/barrett-jackson-lender-woodside-credit/. There’s a chance to apply for approval directly on the website. Pre-approvals are recommended by the company leading up to the Palm Beach auction, but a person can also get approved during the auction.
Woodside Credit is a collector and classic car finance company built for enthusiasts. They provide low monthly payment loans and terms that allow clients to use their cash for other purposes. The company has worked exclusively as the official loan provider for Barrett-Jackson auctions for over a decade.
Along with the four major events through Barrett-Jackson, buyers can secure financing for any buying opportunity that presents itself. They have partnerships with thousands of dealers in the United States to offer quality lending.
Alex Connaway
With an exclusive partnership with Barrett-Jackson for over a decade, Woodside Credit surpassed initial expectations for the event. Woodside Credit continues offering a great experience focused on low monthly payments to open up cash flow for customers. Getting a chance to provide fast quotes and funds to make purchases on the spot provides a level of flexibility many buyers wouldn’t enjoy otherwise.
An on-site presence at auctions helps build brand recognition for Woodside Credit. Barrett-Jackson reported that they had an increase in the number of bidders, which opens up more opportunities for Woodside Credit to provide their services.
Away from major auction events through Barrett-Jackson, Woodside Credit offers financing solutions for other purchasing scenarios as well. Flexibility for buyers continues to be a major positive for collectors looking to make multiple purchases at an auction or event. A pre-approval with Woodside at Barrett-Jackson is a great way to get bidding. Even if a buyer doesn't find a vehicle at the auction, their pre-approval can be used outside of the auction.
With Scottsdale on the books, the second Barrett-Jackson auction in 2023 takes place in Palm Beach, Florida, April 13-15. The company presents four auctions a year, with Woodside Credit having an in-person presence at all of them. The Las Vegas event is scheduled for June 22-24, and the Fall 2023 event dates will be announced soon.
To look at upcoming dates and more on the partnership between the two, visit https://www.woodsidecredit.com/barrett-jackson-lender-woodside-credit/. There’s a chance to apply for approval directly on the website. Pre-approvals are recommended by the company leading up to the Palm Beach auction, but a person can also get approved during the auction.
Woodside Credit is a collector and classic car finance company built for enthusiasts. They provide low monthly payment loans and terms that allow clients to use their cash for other purposes. The company has worked exclusively as the official loan provider for Barrett-Jackson auctions for over a decade.
Along with the four major events through Barrett-Jackson, buyers can secure financing for any buying opportunity that presents itself. They have partnerships with thousands of dealers in the United States to offer quality lending.
Alex Connaway
Today's Headline
email us here