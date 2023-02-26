Dr. Edward Picardi and Wife, Sandy, on Africa Medical Missionary Trip
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new missionary trip to West Africa is officially underway for general surgeon Dr. Edward Picardi and his wife, Sandy, through Samaritan's Purse. The Steubenville, Ohio-based physician has volunteered as a missionary surgeon throughout his career.
Dr. Edward Picardi and his wife are part of a team of medical professionals working with the World Medical Mission Samaritan's Purse. A Christian-based non-profit organization, they rely on volunteer doctors and medical professionals to provide services not readily available. They pull medical professionals from around the United States to help provide life-changing services without hurting locals financially.
Previous trips to the West Africa region, including Liberia and Togo, inspired Picardi to have a continued relationship with World Medical Mission Samaritan’s Purse over the years.
When he gets an opportunity to travel for missionary work, he puts his current job in Ohio on hold. His patients receive notification in advance to ensure they can schedule appointments with him before or after the trip. Careful planning allows him to juggle both.
Dr. Edward Picardi’s dedication to his church plays a huge role in making time for mission trips. His wife, Sandy, accompanies him during missionary trips. She helps spread the Word of the Lord and Christian values while visiting with locals and helping out wherever she is needed.
Dr. Edward Picardi‘s profession as a general surgeon allows him to help those in need through various procedures. He has a level of expertise in several different minor and major surgeries that fit perfectly into what’s offered through missionary work.
He can also lend a hand in numerous other types of checkups and procedures, depending on what’s needed at the time.
When not on trips halfway across the world, Dr. Edward Picardi calls Ohio home. After initially serving in the United States Air Force, he moved a few times while running a solo medical practice.
The state of Ohio developed into a home for Dr. Picardi, as there’s always time to give back locally, nationally, and internationally through various volunteer work.
Currently, he works at Trinity Health in Steubenville as a general surgeon. To learn more about Dr. Edward Picardi, MD, and his current role at Trinity Health in Steubenville, visit https://trinityhealth.com/team-members/edward-picardi-md/.
World Medical Mission Samaritan's Purse was launched in 1970 as a way to provide help and emergency assistance while spreading Christian values. Along with helping in Africa, they’ve supported challenging situations nationally and internationally. They've recently assisted earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria after more than 30,000 people died and thousands more were injured during the massive earthquakes in early February.
Kiera Thompson
Dr. Edward Picardi and his wife are part of a team of medical professionals working with the World Medical Mission Samaritan's Purse. A Christian-based non-profit organization, they rely on volunteer doctors and medical professionals to provide services not readily available. They pull medical professionals from around the United States to help provide life-changing services without hurting locals financially.
Previous trips to the West Africa region, including Liberia and Togo, inspired Picardi to have a continued relationship with World Medical Mission Samaritan’s Purse over the years.
When he gets an opportunity to travel for missionary work, he puts his current job in Ohio on hold. His patients receive notification in advance to ensure they can schedule appointments with him before or after the trip. Careful planning allows him to juggle both.
Dr. Edward Picardi’s dedication to his church plays a huge role in making time for mission trips. His wife, Sandy, accompanies him during missionary trips. She helps spread the Word of the Lord and Christian values while visiting with locals and helping out wherever she is needed.
Dr. Edward Picardi‘s profession as a general surgeon allows him to help those in need through various procedures. He has a level of expertise in several different minor and major surgeries that fit perfectly into what’s offered through missionary work.
He can also lend a hand in numerous other types of checkups and procedures, depending on what’s needed at the time.
When not on trips halfway across the world, Dr. Edward Picardi calls Ohio home. After initially serving in the United States Air Force, he moved a few times while running a solo medical practice.
The state of Ohio developed into a home for Dr. Picardi, as there’s always time to give back locally, nationally, and internationally through various volunteer work.
Currently, he works at Trinity Health in Steubenville as a general surgeon. To learn more about Dr. Edward Picardi, MD, and his current role at Trinity Health in Steubenville, visit https://trinityhealth.com/team-members/edward-picardi-md/.
World Medical Mission Samaritan's Purse was launched in 1970 as a way to provide help and emergency assistance while spreading Christian values. Along with helping in Africa, they’ve supported challenging situations nationally and internationally. They've recently assisted earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria after more than 30,000 people died and thousands more were injured during the massive earthquakes in early February.
Kiera Thompson
Today's Headline
email us here