Canadian Construction & Engineering's Joana Ifrim Nominated for 2nd Year for RBC Women of Influence Award
Joana Ifrim, of Canadian Construction & Engineering, is nominated for 2nd year in a row for the RBC Women of Influence award for outstanding leadership.VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joana Ifrim Nominated for Second Consecutive Year for RBC Women of Influence Award
Canadian Construction & Engineering Inc. proudly announces that their Director and CEO, Joana Ifrim, has been nominated for the prestigious RBC Women of Influence award for the second year in a row. The announcement comes on the heels of another successful year for Ms. Ifrim, who has cemented her status as a prominent business leader in the Commercial and Industrial General Contracting industry.
Ms. Ifrim's leadership skills, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication to empowering women in the workplace have earned her this nomination. Under her guidance, Canadian Construction & Engineering Inc. has become a powerhouse in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, and has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry. Her ability to drive growth, build strong relationships with clients and stakeholders, and create a culture of excellence within her team has set a new standard for leadership in the industry.
Throughout her career, Ms. Ifrim has been a champion for women in business, working tirelessly to create opportunities for women to advance and succeed in the Commercial and Industrial General Contracting industry. Her unwavering commitment to gender equality and diversity in the workplace has made her a mentor and role model for many women in her industry.
"I am truly honored to be nominated for the RBC Women of Influence award for the second year in a row," said Ms. Ifrim. "This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the many women who are breaking barriers and paving the way for the next generation of female leaders."
The RBC Women of Influence award is one of the most prestigious awards for women in business in Canada. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 22, 2023, where they will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and contributions to their industries and communities.
For more information about the RBC Women of Influence award, visit https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/rbc-cwea/.
