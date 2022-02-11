Joana Ifrim of Canadian Construction & Engineering Inc. Receives Nomination for RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards
CCE Inc. is proud to acknowledge Joana Ifrim’s many achievements and successes in the industry.WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joana Ifrim is humbled and honoured to receive a nomination for the 30th Annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards presented by the Women of Influence. Her many achievements prove her hard work, determination, and many contributions in the industry. Canadian Construction & Engineering Inc. is proud to join Joana in celebrating this inspiring milestone.
Receiving a nomination for recognition of this caliber is truly exciting and rewarding. Joana Ifrim and CCE Inc. look forward to inspiring and leading others and demonstrating excellence in their industry.
Established in 1998, Canadian Construction & Engineering Inc. has provided unparalleled services in contract management, construction, roofing, concrete restoration, waterproofing, renovation, paving, flooring for existing and new construction, sustainable initiatives, and emergency services for facility owners. They are dedicated to providing excellent workmanship, commitment to technical concepts, and meticulous project management. And are leaders in their field utilizing the most advanced tools and processes to ensure timely and on-budget delivery of every project.
Over the past 25 years, Women of Influence have empowered women to advance today while creating a stronger narrative for the future of women. The organization transforms perceptions of women and gender roles. Today, women have the tools to do better and the path to a better tomorrow—a future where everyone can be their authentic selves at work and succeed.
For more information on Canadian Construction & Engineering Inc., please contact:
Joana Ifrim
Director
905-893-9002
info@cceinc.ca
