Superus Careers Announces Michael “Mo” Oursler, CMB as Executive Vice President, Mortgage Career Exchange
In my career, I've taken the most enjoyment from helping others succeed. The cycles of the mortgage industry can create unique challenges that you must really understand in order to help.”UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superus Careers, a national recruiting agency announced that Mo Oursler has been named Executive Vice President, Mortgage Career Exchange.
The Mortgage Career Exchange is a community of mortgage professionals supporting individuals and companies for short-term and long-term success. The platform is designed by mortgage professionals, for mortgage professionals.
Mo Oursler is an established mortgage executive who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and division President where he oversaw loan origination & operations. He previously held executive roles as Chief Credit Officer, Senior Vice President of Operations and University, and Vice President of Capital Markets. He is the architect of NewDay USA's Accelerated Underwriting Program, a series of fast-track mortgage career training courses. Oursler recently earned his Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association and is an alumnus of the CXEA Customer Service Academy with the DiJulius Group. Oursler received a B.S. degree in Finance from York College of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. at the Wharton School of Business.
“Mo is a highly respected and intelligent mortgage professional who has accelerated his career in mortgage finance through dedication and hard work,” said Larry Silver, Superus Careers CEO. “He has trained and shaped thousands of men and women in this field and I could think of no one better to lead this movement.”
Earlier this year, the company announced an enhanced model to support mortgage professionals during turbulent times. The relaunch, planned for the second quarter of 2023, will see greater engagement as a community beyond employment tools and talent acquisition.
“I am very excited to be joining the Superus team,” said Mo Oursler. “In my career, I've taken the most enjoyment from helping others succeed. The cycles of the mortgage industry can create unique challenges that you must really understand in order to help. I believe the business model here lends itself perfectly to serve both mortgage professionals and companies."
For more information on Mortgage Career Exchange or to become a partner, go to: mortgagecareerexchange.com or Email Info@SuperusCareers.com
About Superus Careers
Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country, specializing in Financial Services, Information Technology, Data Analytics, Human Resources, Sales, Marketing and Cyber Security. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins.
