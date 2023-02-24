Submit Release
Alexander Novak meets with President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

RUSSIA, February 24 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak had a meeting with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania. The officials discussed cooperation in the electric power industry, ways to increase Russian investment in the Abkhazian economy and harmonisation of the country’s legislation.

From the Abkhazian side, there was a pledge to approve new electric power industry legislation with a view to increasing payment discipline in the industry and among the population in the republic. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania agreed to accelerate adoption of the law on investment activity in Abkhazia and ratification of the agreement on Russian investments. . 

The officials agreed to promptly finish coordinating the timetable for providing Abkhazia an infrastructure loan to acquire and install electricity meters. This work had already been stipulated as part of the previously approved road map to optimise the power system. They also discussed the possibility of increasing the amount of electricity supplied from Russia to Abkhazia in March to cover the seasonal deficit.

