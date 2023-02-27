“The debut of AliceNet is a key milestone to bridging the gap between Web2 e-commerce and Web3 marketplaces.”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AliceNet is a Layer 2 blockchain that secures identity architecture, creates the foundation for Web3 value exchange, and aims to transform the industry's long-standing scalability, security, and decentralization issues. The debut of AliceNet is a key milestone to bridging the gap between Web2 e-commerce and Web3 marketplaces.
"AliceNet's blockchain model allows for unique verification bound to the creator of the asset, through a certificate of authenticity. The COA along with our capability to implement and store KYC and object identity across chains supports the expansion of blockchain to any number of use cases and greater mass adoption," said Adam Helfgott, CEO and founder of AliceNet. "We are constantly learning more about the needs of both developers and commercial enterprises and evolving our technology to meet those needs."
“Purchasing assets online seems intuitive to Web2–now, but this seamlessness requires an establishment of trust. Seamless Web3 purchase and ownership built on a basis of identity and authenticity paves the way for new ways to transact or provide value on top of those transactions,” said Matt Barlin, CTO of AliceNet.
To showcase how the technology works, AliceNet, as the official sponsor of the ETHDenver Art Gallery & Auction, and in partnership with Valence, a Web3 infrastructure company, is bringing physical artwork to blockchain by securing identity of the artwork and proof of ownership of the collector on chain. At ETHDenver, collectors have the option to purchase physical artwork from the special exhibit gallery with full provenance, authenticity, and verifiable ownership.
The art gallery and featured special exhibit will showcase both physical artworks and NFTs by celebrated digital and fine artists all verified by AliceNet-powered Certificates of Authenticity. The works will be available for purchase via Valence's marketplace and wallet applications. Katherine Bernhardt's "Nike Panther" (2019), George Clinton's "K9 Perception" (2022), Andrew Kuo's "Place (10/12/16)" (2016), Scott Reeder's "New Kinds of Music" (2015), and Narcissister's "Untitled (Mannequin with Hand Mirror)" (2007/2016). Gina Beavers' "A Van Gogh Painting of a Mondrian Painting of a Munch Painting on my Lips" (2023) will be available for purchase along with 4 accompanying NFTs. The prices for the artwork range from $500 to $4,500. Additionally, visitors of the special exhibit will receive a complimentary mint of “theV01D_007_003_07” NFT, created by artist Joshua Davis.
AliceNet is a layer 2 blockchain that enables industry standards to make fast, secure and low-to-no cost activities between chains possible. Founded in 2021 by Adam Helfgott, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Madhive, an ad tech company, AliceNet pushes the boundaries of what’s possible to solve some of the biggest challenges for developers and builders seeking EVM compatibility. To learn more, visit alice.net.
ETHDenver is the world's largest annual web3 #BUIDLathon and Community Gathering. The 2020 event will take place February 14-16 in Denver, Colorado, and expects to host 20,000+ blockchain enthusiasts, developers and community members from 50 countries and 50 U.S. states. Visit ethdenver.com.
