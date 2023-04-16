Valence Launches New App at EXPO CHICAGO, Leveraging AliceNet Technology

Valence “Art” Wallet will unlock value and create compelling new use cases for Web3
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Valence, a data enablement company, has announced the release of their new app, a wallet that includes a built-in marketplace, and will leverage their innovative technologies to unlock value for industries such as art, sports and entertainment.
Valence will utilize AliceNet, a blockchain solution, to launch its new app for the art industry at EXPO CHICAGO, one of the largest art fairs in North America. The combination of Valence, with its sales and business development strength in multiple industries, coupled with the proprietary technology of AliceNet, is a key collaboration.
Valence connects businesses to consumer data using public main-net blockchains and secures physical artworks on the blockchain through Certificates of Authenticity (COAs), administered through smart contracts.
The Valence app will allow galleries, museums, and institutions to list artworks and collectors to make verified purchases, secured by COAs on blockchain. With the launch of the new app, Valence has shown the value of its COA to enable and integrate additional services directly at purchase such as insurance, shipping, and lending all of which creates a new optimized buying experience for the art world. Current service providers include Chubb (an art insurance company), ARTA (an art shipping company) and Art Money (a payment layaway service for the art world) currently onboarded onto the app.
Chris Vroom, Co-Founder of Valence had this to say:
“Valence Wallet sets the stage for a transformational shift in the way that consumers commercialize and secure their data. Our goal is to create compelling new use cases for Web3. Perfecting COA’s in the art world is just the first step in a much bigger and transformative way that we do business. This isn't experimental technology, but real working examples of web3 generating value for the creative industries.”
AliceNet is a decentralized "interlayer" that focuses on enabling industry standards to make fast, secure, and low-to-no-cost activities between chains possible. With a focus on solving challenges for developers and builders seeking verifiable proofs of data, AliceNet pushes the boundaries of what's possible. For more information about AliceNet, visit: https://www.alice.net/
Valence enables novel value exchange by connecting businesses to consumer data using public blockchains. Valence drives new revenue streams and innovation opportunities by helping all parties receive value for data transactions while remaining secure on AliceNet, a proprietary blockchain technology. To find out more: https://www.getvalence.com.
EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, features leading international galleries alongside the highest quality platform for contemporary art and culture. In 2023, EXPO CHICAGO will host 170 leading international exhibitors at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. The exposition draws upon the city’s rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while engaging the region’s contemporary art community and collector base. EXPO CHICAGO will host the tenth edition of the in-person exposition on April 13—16, 2023, at Navy Pier with an expectation of 50,000 attendees. Go to: https://www.expochicago.com.
