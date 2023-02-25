NXCMED launched to deliver surgical device solutions through disruptive design and additive manufacturing technologies

NXCMED Logo NXCMED Implants NXCMED Surgical Devices 3D Printed In Process

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Chapter Manufacturing has expanded into the implant and surgical device industry through the creation of Next Chapter Medical (NXCMED): an additive surgical company focused on the quality of life of the patient as well as achieving the most efficient surgery possible. NXCMED is powered by a team of manufacturing experts with a proven track record of using transformative technologies like additive manufacturing to provide exponential solutions. The company delivers innovative solutions in days through a scalable operating system within an ISO 13485:2016 certified facility, resulting in remarkable customer experiences.

“We help companies succeed with additive manufacturing solutions that far exceed industry norms and provide the competitive manufacturing edge needed to be successful.” said Jason Murphy, owner and CEO Next Chapter Medical.

Next Chapter Medical accelerates surgical companies' design and manufacturing of the next generation of medical implants and surgical tools that accelerate the ease of surgery for both the doctor and the patient. NXCMED solves the toughest challenges by delivering Patient-Specific Implants (PSI): devices that allow for a unique, personal approach to treating patients. In addition, supply chain issues are solved by eliminating costly inventory and lead times by delivering in days, not weeks.

If you are interested in learning more about our innovative approach, please visit our site at www.nxcmed.com, or contact Jason Murphy at hello@nxcmfg.com.