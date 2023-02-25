Next Chapter Manufacturing becomes ISO 13485 registered focus on Surgical Device and Implants under Next Chapter Medical

NXCMED Implants NXCMED Surgical Devices 3D Printed In Process

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Chapter Manufacturing has expanded into the medical industry through the creation of Next Chapter Medical (NXCMED) an additive surgical company focused on the quality of life of the patient as well as achieving the most efficient surgery possible. Providing both implants as well as the most complex surgical devices means that NXCMED can deliver a complete start to finish solution. NXCMED is powered by a team of manufacturing experts with a proven track record of using transformative technologies like additive manufacturing to provide exponential solutions. The company delivers innovative solutions in days through a scalable operating system within an ISO 13485:2016 certified facility, resulting in remarkable customer experiences.

“NXCMED enables customers to break away from the norms and truly design surgical devices and implants without limits to benefit the patient and surgeon alike” said Jason Murphy, owner and CEO of Next Chapter Medical.

Next Chapter Medical solves the biggest challenges in surgical patient quality of life. Most notably, its use of Patient-Specific Implants (PSI) improves the life of the patient. These uniquely tailored implants allow for overall quicker surgery, faster recovery time, and significantly reduced risk of infection to the surgical area. NXCMED typically delivers in days which means zero inventory and further cost savings for the surgical centers. NXCMED accelerates innovation and drives value by assisting customers in the design phase to optimize the additive manufacturing process. Evidently, a track record of using transformative technologies to yield exponential manufacturing solutions precedes Next Chapter Medical.

If you are interested in learning more about PSI’s, surgical devices or are looking to transform your supply chain, please visit our site at www.nxcmed.com or contact Jason Murphy at hello@nxcmfg.com to learn more.