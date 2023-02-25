CGC Founded by Dr. Sonya Robinson of the US Supports Lions Day Global Service Week and Participates in UN Activities
Congress for Global Communications team members: Dr. Maritony Yamot, Oakland, California - USA Ambassador Krystylle Richardson, Gilbert, Arizona, USA - Dr. Sonya Robinson, Grand Blanc, Michigan, USA - Dr. Phinehas Kinuthia, Houston, Texas, USA
Dr. Sonya Robinson speaking at the United Nations - Nairobi, Kenya on “Civility through Communications (February 9, 2023).
Lions from 10 States, 4 continents, and 7 countries who joined the first ever Global Service week in Nairobi, Kenya (February 9, 2023).
Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”NAIROBI COUNTY, WESTLANDS SUB COUNTY, KENYA, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday February 6, 2023- February 11, 2023, Dr. Sonya Robinson and members of the International Congress for Global Communications, USA (ICGC), participated with a lineup of knowledgeable and compelling speakers in the Lions Club Global Service Week at the United Nations in Nairobi. These global thought leaders shared their insights and global perspectives on issues regarding hunger, nutrition, and wellness. This year the Lions Theme: Together We Can and the Lions Motto: We serve- became a focal point for collaboration by a plethora of service minded leaders.
— Mahatma Gandhi
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Dr. Robinson was honored to be a featured speaker at the 2023 “Lions Day”. She shared the dais with His Excellency The President of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Ruto, Lions Clubs International President Brian E. Sheehan, Past International Lions Club President and Current Chairperson Douglas Alexander, Director General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi Zainab Hawa Bangura, Past International Director and LCIF Trustee Dr. Manoj Shah and many other dignitaries. She spoke on the topics of civility through communications. While there, she became a member of the Lions Club International Foundation which has over 1.4 million members who are dedicated to serving their communities - and works to bring the world closer together through service.
There were Lions from 10 States, 4 continents, and 7 countries who joined the first ever Global Service Week. Over 20,000 lives were positively affected by the service during the course of the week. Dr. Robinson participated in feeding events where children of all ages were provided with food. She also participated in planting the first fruit trees with the help of Kenyan Leos in what will become the Lions Forest which will cover a 10-acre plot of land holding hundreds of thousands of trees. Dr. Robinson’s and ICGC’s alliance with the Lions Club provides an opportunity to truly change the world by encouraging everyone to lend their voice, skills, and imagination.
CGC team members in attendance included:
Dr. Phinehas Kinuthia who spoke on Global Climate Civility, Houston, TX, USA
Dr. Maritony Yamot who spoke on Reduced Inequalities, Oakland, California, USA
Ambassador Krystylle Richardson, Gilbert, Arizona, USA
Dr. Soyum Shah, Nairobi, Kenya, Africa
Arvinder Kalsi, Nairobi, Kenya, USA
Dr. Toseef Din, Nairobi, Kenya, Africa
Executive Board member, Dr. Sharon Anderson, Washington, DC USA, (while not in attendance), assisted ICGC team members in preparing for their presentations.
The Congress for Global Communications exists to promote diverse and inclusive dialogue resulting in civility for all. Its purpose is to 1) encourage dialogue; 2) impact humanity through collaborative global communication; and 3) be a resource for sustainable development goals. United Nations
Sustainable Development Goal 17 (“Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development”), recognizes multi-stakeholder partnerships as important vehicles for mobilizing and sharing knowledge, expertise, technologies, and financial resources to support the achievement of the sustainable development goals in all countries, particularly developing countries.
The achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals requires all hands-on deck. It requires different sectors and actors working together in an integrated manner by pooling financial resources, knowledge and expertise. The United Nations, Lions Club International Foundations and Congress for Global Communications are aligned around the same goals and objectives to make this a perfect partnership. Dr. Sonya Robinson and the ICGC team further seeks to encourage and promote effective public, public-private and civil society partnerships, building on the experience and resourcing strategies engaged in and fostered during the Lions Club events.
Martin Ahago
Global Partners & Purpose
email us here