Senate Resolution 45 Printer's Number 367

Senate Resolution 45
another the receiving jurisdiction can absorb the voucher or
continue to hold the initial housing authority responsible for
the costs of the voucher; and
WHEREAS, The abuse of the porting process has caused
significant problems within authorities with short waiting
lists; and
WHEREAS, In 2019, the Johnstown Housing Authority was
responsible for on average 143 families through outgoing porting
costing the authority $1,520,457; and
WHEREAS, In 2020, the Johnstown Housing Authority was
responsible for on average 141 families through outgoing porting
costing the authority $1,791,360; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, the Johnstown Housing Authority was
responsible for on average 41 families through outgoing porting
costing the authority $789,297 after the Philadelphia Housing
Authority decided to absorb 62 families and the Delaware County
Housing Authority absorbed the cost for 73 families; and
WHEREAS, In 2022, the Philadelphia Housing Authority decided
to reverse its decision to absorb families from the Johnstown
Housing Authority resulting in the Johnstown Housing Authority
being forced to pay the Philadelphia Housing Authority for those
who ported out of the Johnstown Housing Authority; and
WHEREAS, Porting does not just negatively affect a housing
authority; and
WHEREAS, The Greater Johnstown School District is a district
of 3,000 students and approximately 619 students have entered or
left the school district in the current academic year; and
WHEREAS, This constant transition does not just disrupt the
education of those 619 students, but all students are burdened
by constant changes to the school environment; and
