Senate Resolution 45 Printer's Number 367

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - another the receiving jurisdiction can absorb the voucher or

continue to hold the initial housing authority responsible for

the costs of the voucher; and

WHEREAS, The abuse of the porting process has caused

significant problems within authorities with short waiting

lists; and

WHEREAS, In 2019, the Johnstown Housing Authority was

responsible for on average 143 families through outgoing porting

costing the authority $1,520,457; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, the Johnstown Housing Authority was

responsible for on average 141 families through outgoing porting

costing the authority $1,791,360; and

WHEREAS, In 2021, the Johnstown Housing Authority was

responsible for on average 41 families through outgoing porting

costing the authority $789,297 after the Philadelphia Housing

Authority decided to absorb 62 families and the Delaware County

Housing Authority absorbed the cost for 73 families; and

WHEREAS, In 2022, the Philadelphia Housing Authority decided

to reverse its decision to absorb families from the Johnstown

Housing Authority resulting in the Johnstown Housing Authority

being forced to pay the Philadelphia Housing Authority for those

who ported out of the Johnstown Housing Authority; and

WHEREAS, Porting does not just negatively affect a housing

authority; and

WHEREAS, The Greater Johnstown School District is a district

of 3,000 students and approximately 619 students have entered or

left the school district in the current academic year; and

WHEREAS, This constant transition does not just disrupt the

education of those 619 students, but all students are burdened

by constant changes to the school environment; and

20230SR0045PN0367 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30