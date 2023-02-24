Senate Resolution 49 Printer's Number 373
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 373
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
49
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, DILLON, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN
AND PHILLIPS-HILL, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of February 2023 as "USO Month" in
Pennsylvania in recognition of the 82nd anniversary of the
United Service Organizations and its mission to enhance the
quality of life of military members and their families.
WHEREAS, The United Service Organizations (USO) was founded
in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and has worked in
collaboration with the Department of Defense in fulfilling its
mission of lifting the spirits of America's troops and their
families with collaboration, accountability, respect, gratitude
and innovation for 82 years; and
WHEREAS, With the generous donations of volunteers and
contributors, the USO now serves thousands of troops at hundreds
of entertainment events each year and through an extensive range
of programs and services at more than 250 centers, operated by
thousands of staff and volunteers; and
WHEREAS, USO programs and services support the morale,
welfare, social and entertainment needs of troops serving in
combat, their families, wounded warriors and their families and
families of the fallen; and
