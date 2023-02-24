Senate Resolution 49 Printer's Number 373

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 373

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

49

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, DILLON, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN

AND PHILLIPS-HILL, FEBRUARY 24, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of February 2023 as "USO Month" in

Pennsylvania in recognition of the 82nd anniversary of the

United Service Organizations and its mission to enhance the

quality of life of military members and their families.

WHEREAS, The United Service Organizations (USO) was founded

in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and has worked in

collaboration with the Department of Defense in fulfilling its

mission of lifting the spirits of America's troops and their

families with collaboration, accountability, respect, gratitude

and innovation for 82 years; and

WHEREAS, With the generous donations of volunteers and

contributors, the USO now serves thousands of troops at hundreds

of entertainment events each year and through an extensive range

of programs and services at more than 250 centers, operated by

thousands of staff and volunteers; and

WHEREAS, USO programs and services support the morale,

welfare, social and entertainment needs of troops serving in

combat, their families, wounded warriors and their families and

families of the fallen; and

