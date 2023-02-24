Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,690 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 447 Printer's Number 370

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - engagement and consistent network communication.

(2) Organize participants under subsection (b) to

cooperate with network partners to provide for proactive

solutions to address the problems faced by veterans.

(d) Requirements.--Program requirements shall be determined

by the department and information shall be disseminated to the

greatest extent possible on how to best navigate and utilize

available resources to improve the health and well-being of

veterans and the families of veterans.

(e) Duties of department.--The department shall develop the

program, which shall contain a mission statement that shall be

clearly communicated to network advocates, partners and

participants under subsection (b). The department shall:

(1) Coordinate with Federal agencies, State agencies,

county directors of veterans' affairs, veterans' service

organizations, accredited postsecondary educational and

technical institutions, the health care provider community,

businesses and nonprofit organizations, identified by the

department, that provide programs, initiatives, reintegration

outreach and related services to veterans and the families of

veterans.

(2) Provide Welcome Home to Pennsylvania information to

recently separated service members.

(3) Provide information regarding program initiatives,

resources, training opportunities, veterans' service

organizations and services available to be utilized by

individuals or groups who support veterans and their families

as volunteers and offer outreach and support for veterans.

(4) Coordinate with county directors of veterans'

affairs by providing information of veterans who request

20230SB0447PN0370 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 447 Printer's Number 370

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more