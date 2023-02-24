Senate Bill 447 Printer's Number 370
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - engagement and consistent network communication.
(2) Organize participants under subsection (b) to
cooperate with network partners to provide for proactive
solutions to address the problems faced by veterans.
(d) Requirements.--Program requirements shall be determined
by the department and information shall be disseminated to the
greatest extent possible on how to best navigate and utilize
available resources to improve the health and well-being of
veterans and the families of veterans.
(e) Duties of department.--The department shall develop the
program, which shall contain a mission statement that shall be
clearly communicated to network advocates, partners and
participants under subsection (b). The department shall:
(1) Coordinate with Federal agencies, State agencies,
county directors of veterans' affairs, veterans' service
organizations, accredited postsecondary educational and
technical institutions, the health care provider community,
businesses and nonprofit organizations, identified by the
department, that provide programs, initiatives, reintegration
outreach and related services to veterans and the families of
veterans.
(2) Provide Welcome Home to Pennsylvania information to
recently separated service members.
(3) Provide information regarding program initiatives,
resources, training opportunities, veterans' service
organizations and services available to be utilized by
individuals or groups who support veterans and their families
as volunteers and offer outreach and support for veterans.
(4) Coordinate with county directors of veterans'
affairs by providing information of veterans who request
