ATELIER Playa Mujeres is joining the renowned "Signature Travel Network" program

Strengthening its aim to create memorable experiences for the luxury travel industry.

We are very proud of becoming part of Signature Travel Network’s luxury hotel collection, an expert in customizing distinctive luxury tourism experiences.” — Said Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ADH.

CANCúN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the most innovative Mexican hotel chain, announced that as of January, it would become a member of Signature Travel Network, whose luxury travel advisors dedicate to creating sophisticated itineraries for the most selective guests.

Being a member of the Signature Travel Network program is about becoming part of the luxury experiences their specialized advisors offer to design, from end to end, the dream vacation for travelers looking for unique memories.

“At ATELIER Playa Mujeres, we have developed several strategies to attract the North American markets, including agreements and alliances to gain the loyalty of the U.S. and Canadian profile. On this occasion, we are very proud of becoming part of Signature Travel Network’s luxury hotel collection, an expert in customizing distinctive luxury tourism experiences,” said Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ADH.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres has been accepted into the exclusive portfolio of Signature Travel Network hotels thanks to its high-quality services, differentiating values, privileges, and complimentary benefits specially designed for its more elite guests.

These actions permit ATELIER Playa Mujeres to strengthen its positioning as a leading luxury resort, consolidating its presence in the North American market.

To book stays with the best rates and exclusive benefits at ATELIER Playa Mujeres, visit https://atelierdehoteles.com/ to live unforgettable experiences.

About Us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences accompanied by the highest service standards at their properties are in the Cancun Hotel Zone and Cancun’s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.