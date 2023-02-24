Submit Release
UK’s joining CPTPP will benefit agreement members: Vietnamese minister

VIETNAM, February 24 -  

HÀ NỘI — The UK’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will bring about wonderful trade and investment opportunities to each CPTPP member, while affirming the deal as a model of economic cooperation in the region in the 21st century, a Vietnamese official has said.

During his phone talks with Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade of the UK, on February 23, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên stressed that Việt Nam would continue its coordination with other CPTPP members to soon conclude the negotiations on the UK’s joining the agreement.

For her part, Badenoch said joining the CPTPP was one of her top priorities as the Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade of the UK, and thanked Việt Nam for its cooperation and support for the process.

Việt Nam's hosting the next round of talks in Phú Quốc late this month would contribute to accelerating the process, especially in the context of the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties this year, she noted.

Badenoch expressed her hope that CPTPP members and the UK would handle the pending issues during the meeting to end the negotiations in principle.

After the four rounds of talks held online in 2022, the next meeting is scheduled for February 27 in Phú Quốc, off the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang. — VNS

