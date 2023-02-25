KHOR Vodka Raises $125K to Continue Support for Ukraine Through their Charity Program

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - KHOR, the Ukrainian vodka brand by Global Spirits, has raised over $125k to continue their support to Ukraine through their charity program. Along with Ukraine as a whole, the company has been affected by the war that started in February 2022, with the invasion of the Russian Federation. Today, marking 1 year since the invasion began, KHOR remains committed to its philanthropic initiatives.

KHOR has launched its own charity program where $1 of each bottle sold goes to multiple Ukraine charity funds. This program collectively raised $125,000 that went to charity with the intention of supporting children and the medical efforts that the Ukrainian nation is making, providing care to people affected by the continuous bombings carried out by the Russian Federation.

The total number of employees contributing to the creation of the Ukrainian-produced spirit is over 11,000. Many of its employees are located close to their main distillery, which is just 30 miles from the active war zone. Khor has committed to supporting their needs in and outside of work by ensuring everyone has a safe place to live along with the job security, salaries and wages being paid on time to provide for themselves and their families.

"Most things in this world we cannot control. But as a company we decided that we will not sit idly by, so we said yes to helping our people. We understand the importance of supporting our employees and their families by providing a stable income, security and peace of mind. Therefore, our distilleries have remained open this whole time and have been fulfilling 100% of the contractual obligations." - Alina Rabchanka, CEO of Global Spirits USA

About: KHOR is a Ukrainian vodka brand, established in 2003 with the clearly defined mission of creating a phenomenal vodka produced by Ukrainian people. Made from the finest ingredients and filtered 7 times, KHOR Vodka has established a worldwide reputation and is exported to over 87 countries.

