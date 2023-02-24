Premier Advances Saskatchewan's Relationship With India

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2023

Premier Scott Moe will lead a trade and investment mission to India to promote closer ties between the two jurisdictions in the areas of critical mineral and natural resource development, agriculture, post-secondary education and sustainability.

"Saskatchewan has been working alongside India for many years and I'm proud of the relationships we've built in that time," Moe said. "I'm excited to share Saskatchewan's innovative solutions with India and focus on the trade and investment opportunities that exist now and into the future."

India is an important partner for Saskatchewan and export numbers are impressive. The province opened a trade and investment office in New Delhi in March 2021 focused on growing exports, attracting investment, and strengthening relationships with partners.

In 2022, total exports to India were valued at $1.4 billion. More than 50 per cent of lentils imported into India originate in Saskatchewan - and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people, the opportunity for growth is considerable.

This mission also serves as a platform for Saskatchewan to continue its focus on increased sustainability and growing exports, including potash. Gordon McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Canpotex, will join the Premier on the mission. Canpotex, based in Saskatoon, is the world's largest supplier of potash, exporting and delivering Saskatchewan potash overseas on behalf of its two shareholders, Mosaic and Nutrien.

"Saskatchewan potash is vital to India's food security goals. India is one of Canpotex's largest markets, and we have reliably supplied India with high-quality Saskatchewan potash for 50 years," McKenzie said. "We deeply value the relationships we've established in India, and we will continue to be their reliable, stable partner in achieving food security."

Saskatchewan has a vibrant and growing Indo-Canadian community. Over the past five years, nearly 10,500 applicants and their families have achieved permanent residency thanks to the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program, while more than 41 per cent of international post-secondary students in Saskatchewan are from India.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic, which will also be accompanying the Premier on this mission, currently has two offices in India and is looking to expand its presence in the country.

"Saskatchewan Polytechnic looks forward to strengthening ties with India's institutes of higher education during the Premier's mission to India," President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "One of the key components of our international framework is a focus on enriching students' learning and preparing them for an increasingly multicultural global workplace, while enhancing faculty and staff capabilities through collaboration on research projects and other experiences."

For more information on Saskatchewan's International Offices, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/international-offices.

