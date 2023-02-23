HM3 Ciara Farmer: Black History Month Spotlight

Farmer is currently serving at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory. She knew she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field after personally navigating some medical issues.

“I thought, if I could be the one tiny [hospital] corpsman that listens to her patients just a little bit more, it will be worth it!”

Although Farmer eventually wants to become a dentist, she is extremely proud of her time as a corpsman, and especially the effect she has as a black woman. She says there aren’t a lot of people that look like her in her field, and she’s proud to not only represent black women in the Navy and in medicine, but to also have the platform to educate the people around her.

“[For example] it wasn’t too long ago when they changed the regulations for hair. My hair is loc-ed, and I wear my locs proudly! I wear them in uniform proudly! [And] I love to educate people on different products, and how they can help our hair. Education is so important.”

Farmer is a big proponent of education. It’s one of the things she likes best about Black History Month. The opportunity to educate people of all races and cultures on how diversity can strengthen the Navy. There are always new things to uncover about the past, and she recently learned that can be true on a personal level as well. Recently, Farmer discovered that she hails from a longer line of Service Members than originally thought. Not only did her father serve in the Navy for 20 years, but while researching her genealogy, she discovered her great-great grandfather’s draft card.

“I started doing genealogy to figure out who we are as a people, and who we are as a family. I tried to uncover things, and actually found a draft card from one of my great-great grandfathers… It’s amazing that he was in the same military that I’m serving in today!”

Ever since finding that draft card, Farmer feels, by serving and educating, she is making her ancestors proud.

“The Navy is diverse, and my people are a part of America’s history… We are America’s history, as Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen. I know the struggle we went through [to get here], and that’s why I’m always like, I’ve got to leave my last name with a good impression!... I want anything associated with the name Farmer to be bigger than life.”

This year’s Black History Month theme, “Inspiring Change,” epitomizes the contributions of African Americans to challenging racial inequities and promoting opportunities for equal advancement within the African American community.

