Church Of Christ distributes 2,000 care packages to help people with rising cost of food in Toronto

Brother Glendo Baitan, Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) district minister, expressed during the Care For Humanity event that “there are still people who care” and that the Church Of Christ is “willing and ready to help those who are in need.”

TORONTO, CANADA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help people struggling with rising food prices, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ held a Care For Humanity event in North York, Toronto where some 2,000 care packages were distributed.

The event was held on February 5, 2023 at 40 Carl Hall Road in North York. Through the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation, the INC distributed the care packages filled with grocery items and hygiene products among other daily essential items.

According to Statistics Canada (2022), yearly price increases (11.4%) for food purchased in stores rose at the fastest pace since 1981.

In preparation for the event, Church Of Christ volunteers extended invitations to members of the community and to community organizations such as the Flemingdon Food Bank.

Clifford Pereira, a volunteer at Flemingdon Food Bank in North York, which serves around 400 people in the community two days a week, noted how such an event helps people in their community amid rising food costs.

“Food is expensive and people just don’t have enough, and we run out sometimes, which is unfortunate. For the work that this church does, and the amount of food you distribute, it’s amazing,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable, especially with the amount of people we have, it definitely helps,” Pereira added.

With such giving, the INC continues its Scripture-inspired advocacy to do good to those who need it (Proverbs 3:27, Good News Translation).

In addition to the care packages, guests also learned about how they could address their spiritual needs. Brother Emiliano Magtuto Jr., INC minister, led guests in the study of the Holy Scriptures. The evangelical mission was followed by performances featuring original INC Christian music as the care packages were distributed.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), with its members in 164 countries and territories, is a community partner that helps.

About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/

