Senate Floor Calendar: Saturday, February 25, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

9TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:30 a.m.



ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 245 RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE

(STEFANICS/INGLE)

(2) SENATE BILL 187 CERTAIN DRUG POSSESSION & HABITUAL OFFENDER (JARAMILLO/CADENA)

(3) SENATE BILL 180/a ELECTION CHANGES/SRC AMENDED

(DUHIGG/JARAMILLO)

(4) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 192

ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS & CONFIDENTIALITY (MUÑOZ)

(5) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 42

CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTING CHANGES (WIRTH/DUHIGG)

(6) SENATE BILL 250 FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS (BURT)

(7) SENATE BILL 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)

(8) SENATE BILL 68/aa ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS/

STBTC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (HEMPHILL)

(9) SENATE BILL 224 MEDICAID AS MANDATORY MEDICAL CHILD SUPPORT (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)

(10) SENATE BILL 150/aa CYFD PLAN OF CARE FAILURE ASSESSMENTS/

SHPAC AMENDED / SJC AMENDED (KERNAN)

(11) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 132 STI PREVENTION & TREATMENT

(STEWART/ORTEZ)

(12) SENATE BILL 70 NM UNIT FUND PROJECTS (MUÑOZ)

(13) SENATE BILL 48/a CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE

INSPECTIONS/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(14) SENATE BILL 307/a LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY/

SEC AMENDED (STEWART)

(15) SENATE BILL 397/a SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS / SEC AMENDED (RODRIGUEZ/TRUJILLO)

(16) SENATE BILL 254/a GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES / SCONC AMENDED (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)

(17) SENATE BILL 83 TELECOMM ACT “CRAMMING” DEFINITION

(TALLMAN/DIAMOND)

(18) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 92

PHARMACIST SCOPE OF PRACTICE (ORTIZ y PINO)

(19) SENATE BILL 11/aa PAID FAMILY & MEDICAL LEAVE ACT/

STBTC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (STEWART/PADILLA)

(20) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 11 VETERANS AFFAIRS DISABILITY RATING SYSTEM (BRANDT)

(21) SENATE MEMORIAL 58 ABQ METRO ARROYO FLOOD CONTROL

AUTHORITY DAY (PADILLA)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 3 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO,

IN RECOGNITION (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)

(3) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY”

(NEVILLE)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 35 “CITY OF SANTA FE DAY”

(STEFANICS/STEWART)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 46 MESCALERO RESERVATION 150TH

ANNIVERSARY (PIRTLE)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 56 “NEW MEXICO ARCHITECTS DAY”

(CERVANTES)

(7) SENATE MEMORIAL 57 “RECOGNITION OF FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS

DAY” (O’NEILL)

(8) SENATE MEMORIAL 58 ABQ METRO ARROYO FLOOD CONTROL

AUTHORITY DAY (PADILLA)

(9) SENATE MEMORIAL 59 ALBUQUERQUE OASIS, IN RECOGNITION

(HICKEY)

###