J-Man Learns What Twizted Up Is All About When Meeting Rondell McKoy & His Team During The In-Studio Interview in Dallas
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS Show host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner was super jazzed have the Twizted Up Team from North Carolina share their story with his 141,500+ “Partakers” on episode 30 of Weed And Whiskey News.
About the episode J-Man shared, “Rondell McKoy has recruited a team that is super passionate about what they do and where they work. The smiles on everyone’s face and warm personalities let you know they really believe in what they do and they quickly earn your trust through education. J-Man continued “As I often share, I’m a plain talker and straight shooter and if I share these are good folks to work with, you can trust them just like you trust me”. What impressed me most is their efforts to help people in need of wellness” J-Man’s 2 grams on Twizted Up…They are kindred spirits on a mission and great people to work with. It was exciting to have not just the owner McKoy, we had Twizted Up’s Marketing Enthusiast Shariah Green, along with Sales Representatives Shea (Julia) Gregg, Chris Navarette And Derrick Fleming on the show.
About TWIZTED UP
Twizted Up is passionate about the proper education of CBD, hemp, and THC products. They aim to build awareness around the cannabinoid industry by educating their customers with the most in depth knowledge of the plant. Twizted Up is a brand that gives you immediate access to some of the best hemp products on the market. It’s very important for Twizted Up to provide their customers with great hemp that’s not only reliable but also easy to use, durable and extremely high quality. Their commitment is to value and offer customers on the top-quality hemp they can find on the market. Visit https://www.twiztedup.com for more information
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
