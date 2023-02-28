McGregory Media Productions Wins Lawsuit
Index No: SC-000436-22116/HE Michael Gabriel Grande vs. Mcgregory Media ProductionsELMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honorable Judge Maria Mccormack, in the district court of Nassau County, dismissed case SC-000436-266/HE. Michael Gabriel Grande vs McGregory Media Productions. The Honorable Judge ruled in the favor of the defendant in small claims court on January 24th 2023.
The reason is “ upon oral motion with both parties being heard the matter is dismissed due to a failure to submit to the arbitration as required by the contract” The judge made this ruling on the plaintiff. Mcgregory Frederique was represented by Robert A. Zuclacht and Mitch. During the trial, Mitch identified that one of the contracts was valid and therefore filed a motion to dismiss the case for not reading the full contractual agreement. The defendant was very pleased with the verdict of the case. McGregory Frederique’s next court date will be with Justin Michaelson in civil court of New York on April 6th 2023
McGregory Media Productions LLC, founded by McGregory Frederique, is a media production company located in Elmont, New York. The company has accomplished two award-winning productions in the past year with many more projects to come in the near future. McGregory’s mission for the company is to share new relatable stories to Hollywood that will allow the audience to experience their lives through film. McGregory Media Productions has everyone’s best interest at heart and strive for excellence.
