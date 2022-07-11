McGregory Media Productions Sues Emmy Award-Winner Justin Michaelson
Two Claims have been filed against Justin Michaelson in the Civil Courts of New York City. The court date will be December 5, 2022.ELMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McGregory Media Productions is suing Justin Michaelson in reference to the index numbers 60230 NSC 2022 and 60231 NSC 2022. McGregory hired Mr. Michaelson as the Director of Photography and Editor for the projects La Cosa Nostra, which filmed in March, and The Deal, which filmed in late April to early May. Mr. Michaelson was compensated for La Cosa Nostra before company policy allowed and in return, he failed to complete La Cosa Nostra by the due date Mr. Michaelson provided for himself. McGregory pushed forward and worked with Justin on The Deal. When asked when he was going to edit The Deal, Mr. Michaelson stated that he would edit the film in June. The company has not been able to reach Justin since filming ended in May.
Emails have been sent and phone calls have been made to reach Mr. Michaelson numerous times addressing concerns and providing deadlines regarding the completion of the projects. After weeks of no response, Mr. Michaelson’s contract with McGregory Media Productions was terminated along with a 30 days’ notice explaining the imperativeness of returning the films to the company. The termination email stated “This email is to finalize our contract(s) termination. Justin, you have violated the contracts for both, La Cosa Nostra and The Deal. Please see the following violations of numbers 3 and 5 of the agreements…” and “You must send all film footage for both, La Cosa Nostra and The Deal, to us no later than 12:00pm EST on June 30, 2022 or we will be forced to take legal action.” As of today, July 5, 2022, Justin has not returned La Cosa Nostra or The Deal to McGregory Media Productions.
McGregory Media Productions LLC, founded by McGregory Frederique, is a media production company located in Elmont, New York. The company has accomplished two award-winning productions in the past year with many more projects to come in the near future. McGregory’s mission for the company is to share new relatable stories to Hollywood that will allow the audience to experience their lives through film. McGregory Media Productions has everyone’s best interest at heart and strive for excellence.
