Net Zero Advisory Committee begins work

CANADA, February 24 - Local experts have begun their work on advising government on matters about climate change.

The ten members of the Net Zero Advisory Committee had their first meeting recently and spoke about how the local impacts of climate change are an increasingly prominent feature in each of their respective sectors.

“Our province’s nation-leading net zero goals will require transformational change to the daily lives of Islanders, our industries and sectors, and our communities, so input is needed from these diverse perspectives,” “With the roster of members around this committee table, I’m certain that our pathway to net zero is in great hands.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Some of the themes of the inaugural meeting included how hurricane Fiona has accelerated the urgency with which we much act as a province to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Open sourcing climate change-related data was another topic of discussion, so the province can gain access to new perspectives and solutions from the community.

The committee is mandated under the Net Zero Carbon Act to consist of ten members, at least half of whom must be women. The members are appointed by the Minister to serve for a two or three-year term. Members come from various backgrounds and sectors and have expertise in diverse areas to ensure the committee can draw on different perspectives and experiences related to climate change.

“I hope that the committee will take a holistic approach to reaching this net zero goal and do its best to address in its work some of the strategic challenges faced by our province - such as need for energy security, dealing with damage to our forests, need for natural areas protection, depletion of soil organic matter, and the need for affordable housing,” said committee chair Jan Matejcek. “There is no doubt that the net zero initiative brings new focus to all the issues being discussed in our province and I am confident that if we all engage in an open exchange of ideas we will find the optimum way forward for the Island and its people.”

Members of the committee will meet at least four times per year. The chair will prepare an annual summary of the key highlights of the advisory committee’s work for the Minister’s annual report on climate change risks and progress towards targets.

Learn more about the pathway to net zero, including funding programs for homeowners, businesses and communities, at princeedwardisland.ca/netzero



Media contact:

Katie MacDonald

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

902-314-3996

katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca



Backgrounder

Net Zero Advisory Committee members

Jan Matejcek, Chair - Strategic management, Environmental law, Forestry

Sharon Anderson, Vice-chair – Education Sector

Sam Sanderson – Construction Association of PEI, Buildings

Drew Bernard – Energy Lead of Lennox Island First Nation

Christina MacLeod – Environmental Law, Business Sector

Stephanie Arnold – Climatlantic, BIPOC USHR, Anti-Racism Table – Climate Adaptation

Bianca MacGregor – Island Nature Trust – Land Protection and Conservation

Shawn MacDougal – Director of Applied Research Holland College- Research and Education

Dan Dupont – Working Forest PEI, Sustainable Forestry Alliance - Forestry

Andrea MacKenna - East Prince Agri-Environment Association - Agriculture

