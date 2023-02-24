Province purchases 85 housing units

CANADA, February 24 - Another 85 new housing units are being added to the PEI social housing inventory after purchases by the PEI Housing Corporation over the last 18 months.

“We are working to address PEI’s housing challenges from all angles. Buying existing units is one way to grow the social housing inventory in a quick and efficient way. Through purchases, investments with private developers, supports for property owners, supports for renters and capital builds, we are taking steps in the right direction to increase supply and decrease waitlists.” – Minister of Social Development and Housing Matthew MacKay

Investments in housing have been made in nine Island communities and include a mix of single-family dwellings, row housing, duplexes, apartments, mini-homes and condos. Purchases since the spring of 2021 to date include:

• Georgetown – 6 units

• Murray River – 1 unit

• Charlottetown – 55 units

• Summerside – 8 units

• Cornwall – 3 units

• Souris – 5 units

• Alberton – 2 units

• Wellington – 1 unit

• Hunter River – 4 units

For more information on social housing or housing support, visit Housing Assistance | Government of Prince Edward Island



Media Contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca