Submit Release
News Search

There were 305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,632 in the last 365 days.

Province purchases 85 housing units

CANADA, February 24 - Another 85 new housing units are being added to the PEI social housing inventory after purchases by the PEI Housing Corporation over the last 18 months.

“We are working to address PEI’s housing challenges from all angles. Buying existing units is one way to grow the social housing inventory in a quick and efficient way. Through purchases, investments with private developers, supports for property owners, supports for renters and capital builds, we are taking steps in the right direction to increase supply and decrease waitlists.”

– Minister of Social Development and Housing Matthew MacKay

Investments in housing have been made in nine Island communities and include a mix of single-family dwellings, row housing, duplexes, apartments, mini-homes and condos. Purchases since the spring of 2021 to date include:

•    Georgetown – 6 units
•    Murray River – 1 unit
•    Charlottetown – 55 units
•    Summerside – 8 units
•    Cornwall – 3 units
•    Souris – 5 units
•    Alberton – 2 units
•    Wellington – 1 unit
•    Hunter River – 4 units

For more information on social housing or housing support, visit Housing Assistance | Government of Prince Edward Island
 

Media Contact:
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer
Social Development and Housing
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

 

You just read:

Province purchases 85 housing units

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more