NEW TIMES HAIR Will UNVEIL ITS MOST INNOVATIVE HAIRPIECES AND EXTENSIONS AT BEAUTY DUSSELDORF TRADE FAIR IN APRIL 2023

DUSSELDORF, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Times Hair, a full-stack manufacturer, supplier, and distributor of hair replacement systems, wigs, and extensions to hair salons, clinics, and wig distributors, is showcasing a collection of their top-selling items at the upcoming Beauty Düsseldorf Trade Fair, Germany, from April 1 to April 2, 2023.

Trade Fair Information

Beauty Düsseldorf Trade Fair

Date: April 1st to April 2nd, 2023

Brand: New Times Hair

Company: Qingdao Leda Beauty Technique

Booth Number: 16/A45

Products on Show: All stock hair systems, all types of Remy human hair extensions, double-drawn hair bundles, Indian hair, our best-selling human hair wigs, and toppers

New Times Hair Website:https://www.newtimeshair.com/

Order a Ticket:https://www.beauty-duesseldorf.com/

Their collection features hair systems, hair extensions, hair toppers, and human hair wigs with different hair types and styles. Visitors can also expect some of today's latest, most innovative base designs and hair extension methods: Full-lace, lace-front wigs, hair toupees, toppers, closures, and all hair extensions come in different colors, lengths, and textures.

Buyers have dealt with some of their salespeople online in the past years. This time, the sales team will be there in person to meet all their clients, answering all their queries. The CEO will be there, too, as well as their sales lead, the mighty Raul of Spain, who will also be there, reassuring his clients with his familiar, most benevolent smile. After this, Raul will shoot back to Spain and take over the role of operating their European office.

Since the onset of COVID, New Times Hair has been unable to meet its clients offline. However, throughout the years, while the pandemic raged, they still managed to answer customer queries promptly and poured all their minds into perfecting their website, making it more viewer-friendly and intuitive. Now buyers can order everything online. Soon as the items hit the cart, the system will automatically get the wholesale price for the buyer. The products will be shipped immediately as they complete the purchase.

New Times Hair is among the few hair-making giants who had seen an increase throughout the pandemic era. In late 2022, while the pandemic still ran amok, New Times Hair added hair extensions to their collections. Now, in less than half a year, all hair extension methods are available in their warehouse and ready to ship.

Now, after three challenging years, New Times Hair is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Beauty Dusseldorf Trade Fair in Germany from April 1 to 2nd, 2023. Their sales representatives and CEO are eager to connect with their clients and business partners, addressing their queries, considering their suggestions, and exploring ways to enhance its products and services.

The trade fair is fast approaching. New Times Hair is ready to bring on board new designs and recommendations for their products or business operations from all visitors around the world! Who knows! Maybe one day, people will be seeing their personally designed hairpiece products displayed in some of the world's high-end shopping plazas!

Human Hair Wig Manufacturers, Toupee Supplier, Hair Replacement System Wholesaler | New Times Hair