Advancing Justice Through Supportive Pretrial Services
California counties are now keeping more people out of jail while they await trial and maintaining community safety thanks to an influx of funding dedicated to advancing pretrial services. In 2021, legislators allocated $140 million for counties to either form or expand their pretrial programs. A year later, they have used the money for a myriad of successful improvements, including hiring additional pretrial officers, creating automated reminders to appear in court, and forging partnerships with service providers.