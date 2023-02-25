RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Business Development Specialist 13

***RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Business Development Specialist ***

Agency Title: Economic Research & Data Manager

Open To: Public

Open Period: February 24, 2023 – March 01, 2023

Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Business Development Specialist for its Business Development & Strategy unit. The Business Development Unit fosters a strong and equitable local economy through the implementation of DC's Economic Strategy by supporting existing businesses and entrepreneurs, attracting new businesses and forging partnerships between government, business and communities that foster economic growth.

Position Description:

The Business Development Specialist will serve in the role of Economic Research & Data Manager, implementing the strategic plan of the Business Development & Strategy unit. A successful Economic Research & Data Manager will analyze complex data (such as rates of job loss, business creation, expansion and departure); effectively, convey insights from data to inform business development efforts; support project management and promotion, assist with employer engagement, and support strategic initiatives. The incumbent of this position will work closely with the Director of Business Development & Strategy on various business attraction, retention and expansion efforts.

Specific responsibilities include:

Analyze relevant data and effectively convey data-based findings and trends using, for example, key indicator dashboards, data visualizations and infographics, and maps created using GIS, and presentations.

Provide research support and advice to internal teams to co-develop marketing materials, strategic documents, and other analyses consistent with DMPED’s economic development objectives.

Compile information to make a compelling business case for prospective clients interested in the District.

Act as CRM (Microsoft Dynamics) Administrator for the Business Development Unit, providing reports on unit progress and metrics, offering ongoing training and mentoring to team members as they use the platform, bolster user adoption, and managing records in the CRM database to ensure a high level of data quality.

Proactively research new data sources and develop new analytical approaches and tools to improve the Business Development Unit’s analyses and research products.

Interface with community members to facilitate collection and assembly of relevant information with clients.

Support the promotion of the District as an ideal place for businesses to locate.

Monitor and evaluate the progress and impact of the business unit and key initiatives and work closely with communications colleagues to communicate progress.

Use reporting tools (i.e. Tableau, Dynamics, Smartsheet) to develop, improve, and maintain reports that measure KPIs and team productivity

Track latest developments in economic development policies at the federal, state, local, and international levels.

Other duties as assigned, which could include responding to general inquiries from companies interested in relocating to or expanding their presence in the District, preparing briefing memos and drafting talking points

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in business, economics or related field preferred.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point) is required.

Experience with CRM Databases and data management preferred (Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Smartsheet).

Experience with Tableau, Stata or other statistical applications is preferred.

GIS and/or graphic design experience is preferred.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environment.

At least 5-7 years of similar work experience.

Familiarity with economic and community development including business attraction and retention.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial thinking and skills are highly welcomed.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.