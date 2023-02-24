Sharifah Hardie and David Allen Capital Investments Inc. Join Forces to Revolutionize Next Day Small Business Funding
Small business owners are the backbone of our economy, and we need to do everything we can to help them succeed.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's time to celebrate! Sharifah Hardie, a powerhouse business consultant, diversity champion, and influencer, has teamed up with David Allen Capital Investments Inc., a leading provider of small business funding solutions, to revolutionize the world of business funding. With this partnership, small business owners across the country will have access to the tools and resources they need to take their businesses to new heights.
As the Editor-In-Chief at Long Beach Black News and President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Sharifah Hardie has built a reputation as one of the most dynamic business leaders of our time. She also intends to run for California State Senate in the 2024 Primary Elections for District 33. Her expertise in entrepreneurship, marketing, and social media has helped countless small business owners achieve their goals. And with her new partnership with David Allen Capital Investments Inc., the sky's the limit.
David Allen Capital Investments Inc. was founded to help small business owners gain access to collateral-free funding. They have helped thousands of businesses with funding requests and have expanded into alternative payment processing and alternative healthcare, both providing business owners with significant savings. The partnership between Sharifah Hardie and David Allen Capital Investments Inc. will help entrepreneurs gain access to the funding they need to grow and thrive in the current economic climate and it will help small business owners who are unable to secure loans from big banks.
"Small business owners are the backbone of our economy, and we need to do everything we can to help them succeed," said Sharifah Hardie. "Through this partnership with David Allen Capital Investments Inc., we will be able to provide the funding and support that entrepreneurs need to grow their businesses and create jobs in their communities."
Together, Sharifah Hardie and David Allen Capital Investments Inc. are poised to deliver unprecedented results for small business owners. They will provide expert guidance, cutting-edge funding solutions, and unparalleled support to help entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level. With their combined expertise and resources, the sky's the limit.
About Sharifah Hardie:
Sharifah Hardie is a business consultant, diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, and influencer. She was a Long Beach City Council Candidate in the 2020 March 3rd Primary Election and intends to run for California State Senate District 33 in the 2024 Primary Elections. She is also the Editor-In-Chief at Long Beach Black News, the President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, and Host of Ask Sharifah Videocast & Podcast.
About David Allen Capital Investments Inc.:
David Allen Capital Investments Inc. was founded to help small business owners gain access to collateral-free funding. They have helped thousands of businesses with funding requests and have expanded into alternative payment processing and alternative healthcare, both providing business owners with significant savings.
