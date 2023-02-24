Helen Hamilton Day celebration set for March 3

The UND Law Women’s Caucus invites you to attend their annual Helen Hamilton Day Celebration on Friday, March 3, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m. Helen Hamilton was the first female graduate of the UND School of Law and the first woman to petition the ABA for membership. This year’s theme is Trailblazing Women. The Law Women's Caucus is honored to host speakers who have earned historical achievements for women in North Dakota in the areas of the judiciary, business, and public office. The symposium has been approved for 3.0 CLE credits in North Dakota and 3.0 elimination of bias CLE credits in Minnesota (pending approval).



To register, please click here. If you have any questions about the event, please contact Erica Solberg, Helen Hamilton Day’s Coordinator, at erica.solberg@UND.edu.