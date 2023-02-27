New Artificial Intelligence Book by Diversion Books to Publish with Book.io
We're very excited that Nick Chatrath and Diversion Books are releasing this important title in a format that reflects this rapid evolution in publishing.”75078, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Threshold: Leading in the Age of AI" by Nick Chatrath will mint at Book.io on two blockchains on February 28, the same day as its worldwide publishing release with Diversion Books.
— Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io
Embracing The Threshold’s topic of artificial intelligence, the decentralized encrypted asset (DEA) eBooks will feature 162 unique, numbered AI-created illustrated covers, with rare covers exclusive to Book.io readers. Also, each DEA will include an exclusive video from Chatrath that will be only available with the purchase of the Book.io asset.
“As our world grows more complex, we need an evolution in leadership consciousness more than ever. I encourage you to bring yourself most lovingly, most fully, to the opportunities and risks that accelerating AI presents,” International leadership expert and author Nick Chatrath said.
Chatrath provides in the book a new framework for organizational leaders on how to navigate the new world of artificial intelligence, guiding leaders on how to elevate the human qualities within emotional intelligence and human development.
"The blockchain and artificial intelligence world is moving at an accelerating pace, as we've seen from our explosive growth in the last half year," said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io. "We're very excited that Nick Chatrath and Diversion Books are releasing this important title in a format that reflects this rapid evolution in publishing."
The digital collectibles will be sold on the Cardano and Polygon blockchains through the Book.io website. Customers can purchase the eBook with a credit card on Polygon mints, having a Metamask wallet connected to their Book.io account. The two mints will occur on February 28 at individual times for each blockchain. Please visit Book.io to see the specific time for your preferred blockchain.
Diversion Books, a division of Diversion Publishing Corp, is an independent publisher with a focus on general interest non-fiction in categories such as current events, music, history, business, sports, true crime, and science. Founded by CEO and Publisher Scott Waxman, Diversion is emerging as an imprint known for quality titles on topics of broad interest to readers. All titles are sold in the trade via Two Rivers Distribution, a division of Ingram Content Group.
Book.io has revolutionized the digital publishing world for creators and owners, selling decentralized encrypted assets through smart contracts on Cardano, Ethereum, and Polygon blockchains. Their proprietary technology allows users to own, read, resell, and share these digital assets. Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Book.io was founded in 2022. For more information and to set up your account today, visit https://book.io. Follow their latest news and mints at @book_io on Twitter.
Press Inquiries
Book.io
Press@book.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn