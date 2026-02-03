Galaxy Press and Stuff.io Launch Battlefield Earth with Frank Frazetta edition eBook on Feb. 6

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galaxy Press today announced a landmark partnership with Stuff.io to release Battlefield Earth by L. Ron Hubbard with the Frank Frazetta edition as a collectible blockchain based eBook.Available Feb. 6 on Stuff.io as part of New STUFF Friday, the release marks the first time this iconic sci-fi novel will be preserved on the blockchain, ensuring permanent ownership, authenticated scarcity, and direct engagement between Galaxy Press and its global audience.In addition, there will be a high-resolution poster of the unaltered Frazetta cover art inside the eBook. All purchasers will also receive free after purchase bonus extras delivered directly into their Stuff.io accounts. These exclusive materials include behind the scenes footage, and additional artwork and images never before offered digitally.“This release represents exactly why Stuff.io exists,” said Josh Stone, founder and CEO of Stuff.io and Book.io . “We are preserving one of the most important science fiction stories ever written on the blockchain forever while giving Galaxy Press a direct connection to their audience. Fans are not just buying an eBook. They are owning a piece of science fiction history and unlocking exclusive material that has never been available in this way before.”First published in 1982, Battlefield Earth is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious and enduring science fiction novels of all time. The Frank Frazetta edition has long been considered a prized collector’s item among readers, artists, and genre enthusiasts.“This partnership opens an entirely new chapter for Galaxy Press,” said John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press. “By working with Stuff.io, we can preserve Battlefield Earth for future generations while offering our readers deeper access and exclusive multi-media content that brings them closer to the story and its legacy. This model allows us to connect directly with our audience in a meaningful and lasting way.”An audiobook edition of Battlefield Earth will be released in the coming weeks and will be available at a discounted price for readers who own this Stuff.io version of the eBook, further extending the benefits of verified digital ownership across the Stuff.io ecosystem.The Battlefield Earth launch marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between Stuff.io and Galaxy Press, with additional releases from Galaxy Press catalog planned. Each release will combine premium storytelling, blockchain-based preservation, and exclusive fan experiences delivered directly to readers.Battlefield Earth, the Frank Frazetta edition, eBook will be available Feb. 6 exclusively on Stuff.io and Book.io.About Galaxy PressGalaxy Press is an award-winning publisher dedicated to preserving and expanding the legacy of classic and contemporary science fiction and fantasy. Founded to ensure the enduring availability of L. Ron Hubbard’s literary works, Galaxy Press is best known for publishing the bestselling novel Battlefield Earth and the acclaimed Writers of the Future anthology series.With a commitment to high quality storytelling, exceptional artwork, and innovation in publishing, Galaxy Press continues to introduce new generations of readers to iconic stories while honoring the creators behind them.About Stuff.ioStuff.io is a blockchain-powered platform, along with its sister entity Book.io, redefining digital ownership for books, audiobooks, music and film. Built to preserve creative works permanently, the platforms enable publishers, authors, studios, and creators to distribute authenticated digital assets while connecting directly with their audiences.Book.io pioneered blockchain based eBooks by introducing true digital ownership, allowing readers to own, collect, resell, and unlock exclusive content tied directly to their purchases. Stuff.io expands this model across books, audiobooks, music, film, podcasts, and other digital media, giving creators powerful new tools to engage fans and deliver premium experiences.Together, Stuff.io and Book.io are building the future of digital media ownership, ensuring stories, art, and culture are preserved forever while empowering creators and publishers to thrive in a new era.

