Snoop Dogg, The Joint Venture, and Stuff.io Drop Exclusive Digital Collectible for Snoop’s 54th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a one-of-a-kind celebration, The Joint Venture, in partnership with digital marketplace Stuff.io , announces a limited-edition digital collectible release celebrating the 54th birthday of global hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg.The drop features a limited edition digital hip-hop card of Snoop Dogg smoking, paired with a behind the scenes video of Snoop personally signing three framed physical art pieces. Fans will have the chance to win these art pieces, which includes an authentic roach smoked by Snoop himself.The collectible will be available for $1 beginning Friday, Dec. 19, at 12 p.m. PST and will remain on sale through Monday, Dec. 22, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Every digital collectible also acts as a raffle entry, giving fans a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Snoop.Three random winners will be announced on Dec. 25 to receive:• One of the three hand-signed, framed art pieces to be picked up in person from Snoop• Private tour of Snoop Dogg’s Los Angeles compound• $500 shopping spree at Snoopy’s Clothing Store in Los Angeles• $1,000 gift card toward travel and accommodationThe release marks only the second time Snoop Dogg has offered artwork of this kind, combining digital ownership, physical memorabilia and direct personal access into a super fan experience.“I am really proud of this art and the story behind it,” said Snoop Dogg. “But what makes it special is the chance to connect with my fans in person. We are in the day and age where fans are looking for the next newest coolest way of promotion and I believe this is at the forefront.”“This release is a perfect example of what we built Stuff.io to provide,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Stuff.io. “We are creating direct connections between fans and artists by giving people access to exclusive digital collectibles, physical art, and unforgettable real-world experiences. Working with Snoop and The Joint Venture shows what is possible when fans are placed at the center of the experience.”The collectible trading cards will be available exclusively on Stuff.io. Each purchase automatically enters the buyer into the raffle.Visit Stuff.io/Snoop to be part of hip hop history.For official rules of the raffle, go to stuff.io/terms-snoop About The Joint VentureThe Joint Venture creates culture driven collaborations that connect artists, fans, and brands through innovative digital and physical experiences.About Stuff.ioStuff.io is a digital marketplace that enables true ownership of digital content, not just a license. The platform allows fans to buy, sell and share films, music, books and collectibles while ensuring creators are compensated each time their work changes hands.

Snoop Dogg, The Joint Venture, and Stuff.io Drop Exclusive Digital Collectible for Snoop’s 54th Birthday

