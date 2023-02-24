For Tetiana, Hope Knows No Borders

Tetiana has received support with housing, education, and other services from the German government. Her apartment is small, but the family, except for her husband who had to stay in Ukraine, stays together.

Since the start of the full-scale war, over 1 million people from Ukraine have fled to Germany and 881,399 have registered for temporary protection, Germany being second among countries hosting people registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes (UNHCR as of 31 January 2023). Nearly 8.1 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe (as of 21 February 2023). IOM Germany, in close cooperation with civil society and other UN agencies has reached around 450,000 persons both on and offline with information materials on a range of issues including the dangers of trafficking, gender-based violence, labour exploitation, psychosocial support, among others as well as training for first responders and state and civil society workers.

As for her future, there is little time for business dreams in Freiberg. Tetiana is focused on learning German. After completing her course, she will be able to sign up at the job centre in Freiberg. “I always dreamt of coming back to Germany, but not like this. Now that I’m here, I would like to stay, find a job, and give back to Germany what they have given me.”