Zembra Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
Online Reputation Management Data Aggregator among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online acceleratorSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zembra, an emerging data aggregator for online reputation management industry that solves problems around collecting and monitoring reviews and social media business feedback, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Software companies like Zembra can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Zembra and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to expand our spectrum of opportunities and access a large pool of experts from diverse backgrounds and a network of well versed entrepreneurs”, says Khoubeib Bouthour, CEO & Founder of Zembra. “With talents and resources, we can target a worldwide audience and scale our platform in preparation to our next phases of the roadmap that will incrementally guarantee Zembra a seat with the giants of data”
Zembra is a massive social media and review collector to fuel online reputation management efforts via API at scale. Founded by versatile and seasoned engineer Khoubeib Bouthour, after 20 years of experience with the Air Force and several years as lead engineer contributing to building one of the major online reputation management platforms SOCi and leadership experiences in the insurance and banking industries. Zembra's mission is to make online reputation data available to everyone like a database. Whether your goal is to monitor online presence or to generate a competition analysis report, Zembra makes data collection seamless and headache-free while championing the marketplace in cost effectiveness, performance and quality. Visit https://zembratech.com/ and sign up for free and feel the power of instant access to millions of reviews.
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.
