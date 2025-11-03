Zembra Hits 125 Review Platforms and Launches Next Chapter With ProVOC

Zembra Supported Platforms Zembra Partner Banner Zembra Logo Horizontal Dark

Zembra expands to 125 review sites and begins building ProVOC, its next-generation voice of customer platform.

Data is our craft, ethics is our rule, and this team is why I'm confident Zembra will always deliver more.” — Khoubeib Bouthour

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zembra , a company specialized in web scraping for reviews and social platforms , announced that it now supports data extraction from 125 review platforms, 4 accommodation platforms, and 7 major social networks. This marks a major point in Zembra's roadmap and strengthens the foundation for its next phase of development.Since its early beginnings four years ago, Zembra focused on helping software companies access, monitor, and analyze online reviews in real time. Over the years, it evolved into a broader data provider serving online reputation management platforms, agencies in need of social listening, and tools that rely on real-time access to data like hotel pricing or AI UI-prompt output. On June 1, 2025, Zembra released new monitoring levels for review data. This allowed clients to choose between different tracking frequencies and cost models based on their own needs instead of a single solution. This change made review monitoring more flexible and cost-effective for software providers.Following partnerships with several major companies in the reputation management industry, Zembra announced that on November 1, 2025 it reached its Phase I goal by covering 125 review websites across industries such as legal, finance, hospitality, restaurants, and healthcare."This new achievement gives us the stability we sought for over a year so we can tackle the new journey knowing confidently that we can deliver more," said Khoubeib Bouthour, CEO and Founder of Zembra. "The incredible journey of what started as a one-man script grew to be the go-to partner for reputable companies that we empower with data. Zembra is now a team of wizards that developed expertise around web scraping which many people still believe is just a line of code. With such a team I feel empowered to check all the marks."In his statement, Khoubeib also mentioned the pressure that comes with growing in a field like web scraping. He noted both technical challenges and legal concerns. "We receive threats from resources we target of potential legal actions but nothing concrete has happened. We stand strong as we believe in our mission and that everyone has the right to access any publicly available data as long as there is no infringement of the TOS and as long as it is conducted ethically." He added, "At Zembra we take compliance very seriously. On multiple occasions we reached out to the targeted platforms letting them know that they are accidentally revealing personal identifiable information that we automatically either drop or obfuscate. They should treat us as partners and not spies because we indirectly contribute to their growth."On the same day, Zembra announced it has started working on a new product built on top of its current infrastructure called ProVOC, short for Pro Voice of Customer. "This tool is going to disrupt the industry. We will educate consumers on how to review and share their experiences by leveraging the best that modern technology has to offer, including AI," said Khoubeib. He added that while hundreds of solutions exist to help businesses manage reviews and multi-location reputation, very few are built to support consumers. The release date for ProVOC is tentatively set for Q2 of 2027.About ZembraZembra provides scalable and customized web scraping solutions for reviews and social platforms. Its clients include software companies, agencies, and enterprises that require accurate and real-time data for reputation management, analytics, and decision-making.Media Contactpress@zembratech.com

