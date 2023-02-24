Courtney Glaude Directs Antwone Fisher's “Retrospective Reflections Of A Life” To Celebrate The Film's 20th Anniversary
I'm not trying to tell a different story. With this project, I believe I have a moment to present an experience that dives deeper into the most important parts of Antwone's story.”SANTA MONICA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Filmmaker and Director Courtney Glaude first set out to make his new movie "The Reading," he had no idea it would make such a splash. Starring the ever-popular Mo'Nique and executive produced by the esteemed Lee Daniels, the film was released on BET Plus on February 2, 2023. Since its release, the film has ranked one of the top 10 movies nationwide and is currently ranked 158 on IMDb. With his movie still trending, viewers will get a chance to experience Glaude's creativity again as he directs "Retrospective Reflections Of A Life: An Evening Of Poetry & Prose With Antwone Fisher." This special one-night-only fundraiser play will benefit Highways & MoSamp Entertainment in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the wide release of the film "Antwone Fisher." Located at 1651 18th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404, the show begins at 8:30 PM on February 25, 2023.
"I haven't had time to embrace what The Reading is doing yet," states Director Courtney Glaude. "I'm grateful to everyone that loves it and appreciate Antwone for trusting me with his art."
In the final project for the Black History Month Series fundraiser to benefit Highways, award-winning screenwriter and best-selling author Antwone Fisher reflects on his life from the time covered in his New York Times bestselling memoir, Finding Fish and his acclaimed film, Antwone Fisher—starring and directed by Denzel Washington—to his life now. A retrospective made more meaningful with his birth in prison to an unwed mother, then thrust into foster care, homelessness, the Navy, and eventually onto a journey of self-discovery, self-empowerment, and self-love, despite the cards he was dealt.
Glaude has a history of creating award-winning, thought-provoking movies, and his latest project is sure to be no different.
"I'm not trying to tell a different story," Glaude continued. "With this project, I believe I have a moment to present an experience that dives deeper into the most important parts of Antwone's story."
With Glaude's experience, he will inevitably bring something unique to the stage. Glaude's creative vision will come to life as the cast brings the story of Antwone's journey to life. The plot of the play is known to be heartfelt and thought-provoking. It is the perfect choice for an enjoyable and memorable evening. Written by Antwone Fisher, the cast will feature Courtney Glaude, Henry Alexander Kelly, Kevin Spicer, and Kenya Williams. Tickets are available on Highway Performance's event page.
Courtney Glaudé is a filmmaker based in Houston, TX. He has written, directed, and produced multiple award-winning shorts, including Best Short Drama for "Row" at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival and Best Short for "Tag" at Atlanta's Bronze Lens Film Festival. He's also been recognized by the City of Houston with a proclamation for his contribution to the community proclaiming March 2 as Courtney JaPaul Glaude Day.
Courtney Glaude's work has been a shining star during Black History Month, and viewers can expect to see more of his work in the near future. He has upcoming feature films, short tv series, and a possible prequel for The Reading in discussion. He is a trailblazer in the industry, and his success is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. To stay updated, visit www.courtneyglaude.com and follow his social media @courtneyglaude.
