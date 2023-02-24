Medical Wholesale LLC Earns NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation
San Antonio, TX — Medical Wholesale LLC has earned Drug Distributor Accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®).SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation is a resource for industry and regulatory bodies that establish uniform safeguards meant to protect public health. Drug Distributor Accreditation plays a pivotal role in preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the United States drug supply and protects the public from drugs that have been contaminated, diverted, or counterfeited. This accreditation process required Medical Wholesale LLC to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of regulatory standards and best practices in safely distributing prescription drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions.
“Our core focus at Medical Wholesale is serving those who serve others and achieving NABP accreditation provides validation of our commitment to safety and the use of best practices in distributing products to our customers who place their trust in us every day,” said Joseph Lawrence, President of Medical Wholesale LLC.
“NABP congratulates Medical Wholesale LLC on achieving this important recognition,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “By earning the Drug Distributor Accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the US drug supply, and they hold a pivotal role in protecting the public health.”
About Medical Wholesale LLC
Medical Wholesale (MWI), a Nationwide Pharmaceutical Company, was founded in 1983 as an independent full-line medical/surgical distributor. MWI serves a diverse group of healthcare providers such as nursing homes, home health agencies, hospitals, physicians, pharmacies, schools, and other institutional facilities, who utilize medical and pharmaceutical supplies. MWI has built its reputation on service reliability, medical supply and equipment product knowledge, and competitive prices. For more information, please visit www.medicalwholesale.com.
About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.
