Nationwide Pharmaceutical, LLC Earns NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation
Nationwide Pharmaceutical, LLC has earned Drug Distributor Accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP®).SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridging the gap between the government and healthcare industry, Nationwide Pharmaceutical is a top tier provider of pharmaceuticals and pharmacy services to the federal government.
NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation (formerly known as Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors) is a resource for industry and regulatory bodies that establish uniform safeguards meant to protect the public health. Drug Distributor Accreditation plays a pivotal role in preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the United States drug supply and protects the public from drugs that have been contaminated, diverted, or counterfeited. This accreditation process required Nationwide Pharmaceutical, LLC to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of regulatory standards and best practices in safely distributing prescription drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions.
“Our mission has always been serving those that served, and it is imperative, now more than ever, that our quality control processes ensure that the supply chain leading to our customers is secure. Accreditation holds us accountable to our own processes and provides assurance that we are focused on regulatory compliance and security of the supply chain,” says Chief Executive Officer, Joseph B. Lawrence, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, FAPhA.
“NABP congratulates Nationwide Pharmaceutical, LLC on achieving this important recognition,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “By earning the Drug Distributor Accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the U.S. drug supply, and they hold a pivotal role in protecting the public health.”
Nationwide Pharmaceutical is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOB), founded and operated by former military pharmacy officers. Recognitions include: Inc 500 fastest growing company (2019, 2020), Vet100 business (2020), Gator100 company (2020), and recipient of the 2020 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the Department of Labor. Additional NWP holdings includes Medical Wholesale, LLC, a medical supplies and equipment provider with 37 years of service based in San Antonio, TX
The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.
