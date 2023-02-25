Award Winning Film, The Way of Miracles, Now available on Amazon

The Way of Miracles Documentary Deepak Chopra MD Executive Producer Christina Vircillo Bresson & Mark Mincolla PhD

The Way of Miracles, a groundbreaking documentary on holistic healing, is now available to audiences through Amazon

…lucid exploration of the fundamental state of existence [which] should convince you that life and existence are miracles” — Dr. Deepak Chopra

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Way of Miracles , A groundbreaking documentary on holistic healing is now available to audiences through Amazon. Originally released in 2021, and only available through private viewing events, and other limited platforms, this award-winning film is now available to a wider audience via rental and purchase options through Amazon.This transformative film, produced and directed by debut documentarian Christina Vircillo Bresson, from Three One Creative , reveals the mystery of healing through following the work of holistic practitioner Dr. Mark Mincolla and the experiences of his patients. Blending lessons from traditional Western medicine and ancient holistic systems, this film explores connections between energetic properties of food, thought, and emotion and its effect on immunity, chronic inflammation, and genetic expression of disease. Featuring compelling interviews from celebrated luminaries in the field, including Drs. Deepak Chopra, Bruce Lipton, Shamini Jain, Rollin McCraty, Menas Kafatos, and more, viewers discover how to harness the power of healing.“The Way of Miracles” has won 11 film festival awards, including Best Health Awareness film and recently the COVR Visionary Award. Dr. Shamini Jain calls it a “groundbreaking [and] a transformative journey…while grounding us in scientific research.”With its powerful message and beautiful cinematography, The Way of Miracles is a must-see for anyone seeking to unlock their body’s natural potential and learn about the science of holistic healing. Stream the film on Amazon today and experience the transformative power of healing for yourself.

