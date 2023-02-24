April 1 Enrollment Reporting Webinar

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 14th from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. This webinar will review April 1 Enrollment which collects data used to calculate tuition rates.

Required to Report: RSUs, CSDs, MSADs, Municipal School Units, and Maine Indian Education units that operate schools.

Registration is NOT required for this webinar. Use the link below to join.

April 1 Enrollment Webinar

For questions about this webinar or April 1 Enrollment reporting please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896