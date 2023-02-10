RSCO School Choice On-Time Application Deadline February 28, 2023 RSCO School Choice On-Time Application Deadline February 28, 2023 2/10/2023 Connecticut State Department of Education Launches “No Matter What” Campaign to Highlight Resources Available …

Press Releases

02/21/2023

RSCO School Choice On-Time Application Deadline February 28, 2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut families with students entering Pre-K through Grade 12 have until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on February 28, 2023, to submit an on-time application for the 2023-24 school year through the Connecticut State Department of Education’s Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) at ChooseYourSchool.org.

Through RSCO’s program, families with students entering Pre-K through Grade 12 can apply to attend free public schools in the Greater Hartford Region that fit their child’s unique interests and passions, including:

Magnet schools incorporating specialized themes, including computer science, Montessori, STEM, and visual and performing arts.

Families who submit an on-time application will begin receiving placement notifications in April. New this year, those who do not receive a placement in the first round of offers will have the opportunity to view waitlists in real time and change their school options and order of preference to increase their likelihood of a placement opportunity.

“With three new school opportunities for the 2023-24 school year, including our first-ever dual-language program, as well as expanded athletic programming and extracurricular options, families have more school choices than ever before,” CSDE Regional School Choice Director Robin Cecere said. “We look forward to helping families explore all their options and submit their applications in time for the deadline.”

RSCO’s newly updated website makes it easy for families to explore their school choice options by grade level, location, academic theme, sports, and extracurricular activities; learn about transportation options; view upcoming events and application assistance opportunities; contact RSCO staff for support; and start, save, and submit an application.

RSCO staff and partners are ready and available to answer questions and assist with the application process for extended hours during the on-time application period. Use the application’s in-app messaging feature, call RSCO’s Parent Information Center at 860-713-6990, or email RSCO at rsco.sde@ct.gov.

For more information about school choice and to apply, visit ChooseYourSchool.org and follow RSCO on Facebook.

