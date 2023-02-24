Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cara Higgins and Richard Toppino to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.

Cara Higgins

Higgins, of Key West, is the Owner of Cara Higgins Law Firm. She currently serves on the Key West Military Affairs Committee and the Key West Chamber of Commerce Board. Higgins earned her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and her juris doctor from Villanova University.

Richard Toppino

Toppino, of Key West, is the President of Charley Toppino and Sons, Inc. He is a current member of the Key West Military Affairs Committee, the Florida Independent Concrete & Associative Producers, and the Florida Road Builders Association. Toppino attended the College of the Florida Keys and the University of Miami.

