Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Jonathan “Scott” Christy, Kathy Panozzo, and Scott Reagan to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board.

Jonathan “Scott” Christy

Christy, of Marianna, is a Trucking Supervisor for Anderson Columbia. A Commercial Driver’s License holder, he is trained in pre-trip and post-trip inspection, defensive driving, and load requirements.

Kathy Panozzo

Panozzo, of Jacksonville, is the Director of Trailer Maintenance at Landstar. Previously, she held the positions of Manager and Coordinator of Automotive Operations at Landstar. Panozzo is a current member of the Technology and Maintenance Council.

Scott Reagan

Reagan, of St. Johns, is the Safety Director at Centurion Auto Transport. He was previously a Field Safety Advisor with FedEx Freight. Reagan earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel.

