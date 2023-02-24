Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Donald DeFosset to the Tampa Sports Authority

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Donald DeFosset to the Tampa Sports Authority.

 

Donald DeFosset

DeFosset, of Tampa, is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Walter Industries. He currently serves as a Trustee for the University of Tampa and a current board member of the Florida Council on Economic Education and the Florida Council of 100. DeFosset earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and his master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

 

