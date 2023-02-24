Kingsman is seeking the public's help in finding Olga Scott

Olga Scott

Kingsman need your help to locate 24-year-old, Olga Scott, last seen on February 19, 2023, in Cary, North Carolina.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cary, NC woman was last seen on Sunday and Kingsman, along with her family, is asking for the public's help to find her.

Family members say Olga Scott, who attended William Peace University in 2018, and currently (remote) at Wake Technical College, left home on February 19, 2023 and hasn’t been seen since.

According to her parents, Olga is thought to be in danger.

USPA's non-profit division, Kingsman Philanthropic Corp., is offering a cash reward for information leading to Olga Scott’s location and SAFE return. You can submit a tip by calling (786) 509-7135 or by emailing tips@therealkingsman.org. Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. employs security contractors, licensed private investigators, former detectives, special agents, and experienced military operators to locate missing women and children, victims of human trafficking and other egregious crimes against women. A major source of funding for the organization is donations derived from a profit-sharing arrangement with its parent organization, USPA Nationwide Security.