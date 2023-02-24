Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,552 in the last 365 days.

Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 4300 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an additional arrest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the 4300 block of 1st Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:58 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects attempted to remove the victim from the vehicle and brandished a knife. The victim drove away from the suspects before they were able to take the vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought medical treatment on their own.

Previously, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male, Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

On Friday, February 24, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Northeast, DC, who was a juvenile at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

You just read:

Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 4300 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more