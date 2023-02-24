Virtual Workshop from 8:30 AM – 4:15 PM ET

Date: March 30, 2023

Clusters of hypersensitivity reactions to specific lots of Immune Globulin (IG) products occur episodically and unpredictably. This phenomenon has led to voluntary market withdrawals of IG product lots and adversely affected a proportion of patient recipients. Symptoms range from urticaria, pruritis, and orofacial swelling to anaphylactic-like reactions. Resulting withdrawals of product lots and quarantining of implicated manufacturing intermediates can adversely affect IG supply. The biochemical cause of these reactions is unknown. The goals of this workshop are to:

Describe clinical presentations and epidemiology of patients with hypersensitivity reactions Review pathogenesis of hypersensitivity reactions Discuss results of manufacturer’s investigations – including plasma donor factors, and manufacturing and laboratory investigations of implicated plasma units and IG lots. Seek opinions on: Likely biological mechanism(s) for lot-specific clusters of hypersensitivity reactions

In vitro methods that could be used, or should be tried, that would identify plasma units or product lots that could cause excessive numbers of hypersensitivity reactions

How to minimize the number of patients affected by hypersensitivity-inducing product lots

DRAFT AGENDA FOR COMMENT/DISCUSSION