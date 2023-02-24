Virtual Workshop from 8:30 AM – 4:15 PM ET
Date: March 30, 2023
Clusters of hypersensitivity reactions to specific lots of Immune Globulin (IG) products occur episodically and unpredictably. This phenomenon has led to voluntary market withdrawals of IG product lots and adversely affected a proportion of patient recipients. Symptoms range from urticaria, pruritis, and orofacial swelling to anaphylactic-like reactions. Resulting withdrawals of product lots and quarantining of implicated manufacturing intermediates can adversely affect IG supply. The biochemical cause of these reactions is unknown. The goals of this workshop are to:
- Describe clinical presentations and epidemiology of patients with hypersensitivity reactions
- Review pathogenesis of hypersensitivity reactions
- Discuss results of manufacturer’s investigations – including plasma donor factors, and manufacturing and laboratory investigations of implicated plasma units and IG lots.
- Seek opinions on:
- Likely biological mechanism(s) for lot-specific clusters of hypersensitivity reactions
- In vitro methods that could be used, or should be tried, that would identify plasma units or product lots that could cause excessive numbers of hypersensitivity reactions
- How to minimize the number of patients affected by hypersensitivity-inducing product lots
DRAFT AGENDA FOR COMMENT/DISCUSSION
|8:30 a.m.
|
Welcome
|8:45 a.m.
|
Introduction and statement of problem
|8:55 a.m.
|Patient experience – IVIG-associated allergic reactions
|9:05 a.m.
|
Clinical presentation and epidemiology of hypersensitivity reactions
|9:40 a.m.
|
Pathogenesis of Type 1 hypersensitivity reactions
Introduction to Type 1 hypersensitivity reactions
Role of antibodies and Fc Receptors in Type 1 Hypersensitivity
Cellular mediators of Type 1 hypersensitivity reactions
|11:25 a.m.
|LUNCH
|12:15 p.m.
|
Manufacturer Investigations of IG-mediated hypersensitivity reactions
CSL Behring
Grifols Biotherapeutics
Octapharma
|2:45 p.m.
|BREAK
|3:15 p.m.
|
Speaker Panel and Additional Experts
Discussion includes audience participation
|4:00 p.m.
|
Brief summary of workshop
|4:15 p.m.
|
Workshop Concludes